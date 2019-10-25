Japan braces for 2 more destructive storms after Typhoon Hagibis

Two weeks after Typhoon Hagibis wreaked havoc across much of eastern Japan, the country is bracing itself for two more storms set to slam into Tokyo and the surrounding regions.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued warnings for gale-force winds and heavy rain on Thursday evening in Tokyo and the surrounding regions, while Typhoon Bualoi is already battering the Ogasawara Islands, south of Tokyo, with strong winds, heavy rainfall and high waves.

The death toll from Hagibis stands at 84, with nine people still listed as missing as a result of the October 12 storm.

About 70,000 homes were damaged or destroyed by Hagibis, which also caused the agriculture and fisheries industries in 37 of Japan's 47 prefectures to suffer some 87.6 billion yen (S$1 billion) in losses.

Kazuhisa Tsuboki, a professor at Nagoya University who studies super typhoons, says Bualoi is not as powerful as Hagibis and the eye of the storm is likely to travel north over the Pacific off Japan's east coast - but it still poses significant dangers.

"We have to be careful because it will be affected by a cyclone that is to the west. This means it will bring heavy rain to Tokyo and the eastern part of Japan, probably late on Friday and through Saturday," he said.

The biggest concern is that yet more heavy rain will flood areas that are still feeling the effects of rivers that burst their banks under the deluge of rain from Hagibis, while hillsides that were destabilised by earlier downpours are at greater risk of collapsing.

But experts warn that climate change means Japan needs to brace itself for a new normal of more frequent and powerful storms, which can turn into "weather disasters", Tsuboki said.

"Studies show that sea surface temperatures around Japan have increased by around one degree in the last 100 years and projections indicate those temperatures will continue to rise until at least the end of this century," he said.

When higher water temperatures are coupled with elevated air temperatures, the result is stronger and more powerful typhoons, with higher wind velocities and greater rainfall.