Japan Burger King unveils extreme, buns-free beef burger

Ever since fast-food chain Burger King teamed up with Impossible Foods to launch a vegetarian burger, the company has been constantly looking for new ways to change things up.

Now, Japan's Burger King has launched the Extreme One Pound Beef Burger, with double-patty beef buns and fresh vegetables to satisfy your taste buds.

The company said that the new product features beef patties instead of buns, with two slices of cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and ketchup in between.

The burger contains 499 grams of grilled beef in total, and this Japan-only offering is Burger King’s first-ever buns-free burger.

To celebrate the launch of the Extreme burger, the Maximum Super One Pound Beef Burger, which was introduced earlier this year, will also make a return. Both burgers will be available for a limited time starting at 2 pm daily from Nov 20 through Dec 2.