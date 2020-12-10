Japan eyes March opening for Asian tourists as coronavirus fears ease and Olympics loom

Japan’s tourism sector is making tentative plans to welcome back the first foreign visitors in the spring, with the government keen to open the doors wider before the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympic Games commence on July 23.

The Asahi newspaper reported this week that the government is drawing up plans to permit small group tours to enter the country from other parts of Asia, such as Taiwan , Vietnam or China, which have done a relatively good job of controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

The tours could resume when the weather begins to turn warmer in March, although a final decision on the proposal will have to wait until health authorities are able to build a better picture of how the pandemic is progressing in the spring and the availability and efficacy of coronavirus vaccines.

Under the initiative, the small groups will be required to have tested negative for the virus, submitted a detailed itinerary and travel on a dedicated charter bus for the duration of their visit.

They will also be expected to avoid other tourist groups and large crowds at popular tourist spots, use a tracing app at all times and provide daily updates on their health.

At present, international visitors are only permitted to enter Japan if they isolate themselves for two weeks, which effectively rules out tourist arrivals.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organisation, arrivals from overseas in October were down 99 per cent from the same month one year previously and marking the 13th consecutive month of year-on-year declines.

The government is also planning to open in March a centralised venue for monitoring the location and well-being of foreign tourists, with the facility fully operational by the time the Olympics opens four months later.

Japanese airlines – hard-hit by the health crisis – are coy about their ambitions for their business for the next 18 months, but both All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) are expanding their respective low-cost carrier divisions in anticipation of a rebound in business after the pandemic has begun to wane.

Zipair Tokyo, which is owned by JAL, announced in late November that it would start flights from Tokyo’s Narita Airport to Honolulu on December 19, with 16 round-trip flights between Japan and Hawaii before the end of January. If the route proves viable, it will be extended, Zipair said, and join its existing network of low-cost flights from Tokyo to Bangkok and Seoul.

“We do not have a very clear forecast for the business for next year and right now we are focusing on the domestic sector,” said Mark Morimoto, a JAL spokesman. “We are operating about 20 per cent of our usual international flights at the moment and the start of operations by Zipair is good news” for future prospects.

“All we can do is hope that 2021 will be better than this year and we are ready to step up to meet demand again, although the forecast across the industry is that it might be 2024 before we see passenger numbers back to where they were in 2019,” he told This Week in Asia.

Peach Aviation, an ANA subsidiary, also announced in November that it would operate flights from Nagoya, in central Japan, to Hokkaido and Sendai, in northeast Japan, from late December and add flights to Okinawa in January.

Ashley Harvey, country manager for Aviareps Japan, the country’s leading destination management and public relations firm, is cautiously positive about the travel sector in 2021.

“I think we can safely say that the industry has this year been at the lowest level it could ever get to and that now we have hit bottom, there is new optimism that we can find a way out of it again,” he said. “It will be baby steps back to normality, of course, and I think the industry is in for a long, hard winter this year, but there has been some very good news surrounding the effectiveness and availability of vaccines.”

He added: “I’ve heard that the hotels and ski operators up in Hokkaido have already been receiving calls from Australians wanting to book their trips for this time next year, so there is a sense of optimism.”

Along with Australians craving world-class powder snow, Harvey anticipates that the first markets to recover will be short-haul territories, such as Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, China and South Korea. The Europeans and North Americans are unlikely to return in significant numbers until 2022, he said.

And while the Olympics tend to not attract casual tourists, the entire function of the 2021 Games may be different, he suggested.

“I believe Japan will use the Olympics to showcase to a global television audience that Japan is once again open to tourists,” he said. “It will be one long advert for Japan as a destination.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.