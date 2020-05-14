In Japan, funny-looking fruit proves a virtual hit for one farm amid pandemic

Not all the cherries that are picked at Yamagata Sakuranbo Farm, in northeast Japan, are perfectly round or uniformly red. The peaches and apples can be a little deformed too, while the grapes are sometimes slightly off-colour and the pears a bit wonky.

Such minor flaws and imperfections might be reason enough for a supermarket shopper to return their chosen produce to the shelf.

But Yoshitomo Yahagi has come up with a novel way to sell the tonnes of odd-looking but perfectly edible fruit that he would have otherwise had to throw away, now that his farm is off-limits to day trippers owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

He markets his fruit as wake ari kudamono, which roughly translates as “there’s a reason why this fruit is so cheap”.

A number of other wake ari products have cropped up in recent years in Japan, offering retailers a way of offloading substandard goods, often at a discount, onto consumers who are more worried about price than perfection.

Ayumi Sutoh, who works in the Yamagata Sakuranbo Farm shop, said it was common for Japanese people to only buy fruit that looks “just perfect” – especially because it is so often given as a gift.

“That means that a lot of fruit that looks a little different cannot be sold [to supermarkets], so we usually sell it at the shop here at the farm,” she said.

“Sometimes they’re too small, sometimes they’re too big, other times the colour is not quite right or the shape is wrong – they won’t taste bad, but they are not good enough to go on display.”

In the past, visitors to the farm shop had been more than happy to purchase the cut-price fruit – even if it did look a little misshapen – and before the coronavirus crisis struck virtually none of the imperfect produce was being thrown away.

“But since the state of emergency was declared and people are not allowed to travel for leisure, we have had no visitors at all,” Sutoh said.

Last year, the farm welcomed as many as 1,000 visitors a day to pick grapes, watermelons, pears, apples or cherries, she said, but after the government’s antivirus restrictions, which limit movement between prefectures, were extended to cover the whole country on April 16, that trade evaporated virtually overnight.

The government is currently considering lifting the state of emergency in some prefectures and also relaxing travel restrictions, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday, but until then Yahagi has another solution for his funny-looking fruit: Sell it online at discount rates.

For 28,567 yen (S$380), each customer was offered 42kg of fruit sent in seven deliveries, starting with cherries in June, then watermelons in July, peaches in August, grapes in September, apples in October, pears in November and apples again in December.

Considering the fact that 1kg of “perfect” cherries sell on the farm’s website for 5,250 yen, the bulk-buy offer represented quite a saving – and people were quick to take Yahagi up on it, with all his excess fruit selling out within two weeks.

It is not uncommon in Japan for fruit which is grown specifically to be given as a gift to sell at sky-high prices.

Even the most affordable square watermelon will set you back about US$140 (S$200), while Taiyo no Tamago (Egg of the Sun) brand mangoes, grown in Miyazaki prefecture, typically go for well over U$100 each and a premium boxed pair can be found on display in high-end department stores for more than US$3,000.

A rare Densuke watermelon sold for a record US$5,800 at an auction in 2008, while a bunch of 46 Ruby Roman grapes from Ishikawa prefecture sold for U$10,900 in 2016 – an eye-watering US$237 per grape.

That sale was outdone the same year by a pair of Yubari King melons from Hokkaido that went for US$26,779.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.