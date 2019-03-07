Japan to import Ebola, other deadly viruses in preparation for Tokyo Olympics

Some of the world's deadliest viruses will be studied in the suburbs of Tokyo after a local mayor approved testing despite the objections of residents.

Masaru Fujino, mayor of Musashimurayama, held talks with Takumi Nemoto, the minister of health, labour and welfare, and agreed Japan needs to know more about the viruses that cause Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, Crimean-Congo and South American haemorrhagic fevers to better protect its citizens.

The laboratory, operated by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), is the only Japanese facility classified biosafety level four (BSL4). Experts want to study the viruses in preparation for next year's Rugby World Cup and Tokyo Olympic Games.

"We have come to a good level of understanding on the matter," Nemoto told reporters after the meeting. "It is a major stride towards protection."

The ministry has pledged to tell the local government of any accidents at the facility and eventually consider relocating.

Dr Masayuki Saijo, director of NIID's virology division, hailed the development as "a major positive step" and said Japanese scientists needed to help find cures for currently incurable diseases.

"We plan to import these highly pathogenic viruses in order to be able to develop sensitive and specific diagnostic procedures for them," Saijo said. "Even though there have been no outbreaks of these diseases in Japan, Tokyo will host the Olympics in 2020 and there is an increased risk of one of these viruses being brought into the country."

Saijo expects the ministry to give its final approval this week.

Photo: Pixabay

Unsurprisingly, given the deadly risks of viruses such as Ebola and Marburg, there has been resistance to the testing.

Residents of west Tokyo have expressed their opposition to the proposal during public meetings arranged by the ministry, the most recent of which was held in May.

"It is nonsense for the government to tell us to accept the plan because of the Olympics," the Asahi newspaper quoted one resident as saying at another meeting in November. "We are worried and we cannot accept it."