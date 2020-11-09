Japan koala looks like drunk old man, becomes viral sensation

A koala has gained social media fame for an online video in which he resembles a drunk, middle-aged man.

In the video, the 7-year-old male koala, Daichi, is sitting on the ground leaning against a wall and seems to have a beer belly.

Those who have watched the video left such comments as “He looks like a drunk, middle-aged man who missed the last train,” while some jokingly empathised with the animal saying, “He looks like me,” and “He looks like me an hour ago.”

Of the four koalas kept at the England Hill tourist facility in Minamiawaji, Awajishina island, Daichi is youngest — and also the only one that tends to sit on the ground like an old man.

Atsushi Goto, 38, a staffer in charge of koalas at the facility, originally posted the video of Daichi with the tweet, “I suspect there might be a tiny old man in [the koala].”

His post has since garnered a lot of social media attention and spurred such lighthearted quips as, “I wonder if a person in [the koala] is feeling hot,” and “Unzip and give some beer [to the person in the koala].”