Japan passes bill to provide free coronavirus vaccinations for residents

A bill to provide free coronavirus vaccinations for residents of Japan was unanimously passed and enacted at a plenary session of the House of Councillors on Wednesday (Dec 2).

Under the law related to coronavirus vaccinations, the central government will cover all the expenses of vaccinations conducted by municipal governments, aiming to allow members of the public to be inoculated against the coronavirus for free.

To facilitate the supply of vaccines by pharmaceutical companies, the law also stipulates that the government will cover the damages paid by companies in the event of adverse effects resulting from vaccines.

In principle, the public is required to make an effort to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, if vaccines’ efficacy and safety cannot be sufficiently confirmed, the requirement does not apply.

The law also allows a one-year extension to February 2022 of measures for the forced retention and quarantined hospitalisation of people who travel to Japan while infected with the coronavirus.

