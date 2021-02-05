Japan plans to cover all Covid-19 vaccination costs

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday the government is thinking of covering all costs required for Covid-19 vaccinations.

“We will do our utmost to support each local government to ensure they have a complete system in place,” Suga said during a lower house Budget Committee meeting attended by all Cabinet members.

Suga also reiterated his intention to move up the start of vaccinations for medical personnel to mid-February. He added that vaccinations for people 65 and over are planned to begin in April.

Regarding non-regular employees at large companies who could not receive the subsidy for leave they were forced to take because of the pandemic, Suga said: “We are having the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry study who qualifies for the subsidy. We want the ministry to put together a concrete response as soon as possible.”

The Budget Committee of the House of Representatives asked other basic questions regarding the draft budget for fiscal 2021, kicking off the actual deliberations on the budget.