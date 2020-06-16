Japan police arrest Chinese national after woman's body found stuffed in suitcase

Police in Japan have arrested a Chinese national on suspicion of dumping the body of a woman in a suitcase on the banks of a river last October.

Byao Jong Li, 31, has been charged with improperly disposing of a body and has remained in custody while police build a case against him over the death of 37-year-old Wang Mou, a fellow Chinese national, the Sankei newspaper reported.

Authorities have not confirmed where in China either Byao or Wang are from, but the suspect is known to have lived in the city of Chiryu, central Japan, and worked for a Japanese company.

Wang was a frequent visitor to Japan, most recently arriving in the country on a short-term visa on June 1 last year. She was last seen by her brother, who is a resident, in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district last July. He filed a missing-person report the following month.

In October, a workman cutting the grass on an embankment between the Yahagifuru river and a motorway in Nishio, Aichi Prefecture, uncovered a locked suitcase that was giving off a strong odour.

Inside were Wang's remains, found in a seated position - though police said she was likely put in the suitcase after her death, given the lack of any obvious restraints or bindings.

An autopsy suggested she had died about three months before her body was found, although decomposition made determining a cause of death impossible. She was identified with the help of an ID card that was in the suitcase.

Police named Byao as a suspect after interviewing Wang's friends in Japan. He was arrested on Saturday and charged with abandoning a body, though police are expected to question him intensively about his relationship with Wang and his movements around the time of her disappearance.

The case has unpleasant echoes of the killing of two Chinese sisters, 25-year-old Chen Baolan and 22-year-old Chen Baozhen, in Yokohama in July 2017.

The bodies of the two women, from Fuzhou, were found dumped in suitcases along a road about 40km from the flat they shared. Both had been strangled to death.

In July 2018, 40-year-old Tatsuya Iwasaki was sentenced to 23 years in prison for murdering the two women. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.