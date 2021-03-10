Japan to review standards on radioactivity levels in food

The government plans to review safety standards for radioactivity levels in food products that were set one year after the 2011 accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The initiative was included in the new basic policy for reconstruction from the Great East Japan Earthquake approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday (March 8).

In tests carried out by central and prefectural governments in fiscal 2019 on agricultural and marine products before and after shipments, 99.94 per cent of results were within the limit.

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry will work with other ministries and agencies to conduct scientific verification of the adequacy of the standards.

The government set strict safety standards regarding radioactivity levels in April 2012, one year after the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident, based on the assumption that “All food products in the country are contaminated and people are consuming them every day.”

The limit on the amount of cesium allowed in general food products was set at 100 becquerels per kilogram, less than one-tenth of the levels permitted in the European Union and the United States.

According to the health ministry, most of the results of tests conducted across the nation in fiscal 2019 were “not detectable,” meaning they were below the limit of measurement. Only 0.06 per cent exceeded the limit, down from 0.85 per cent in fiscal 2012.

Most of the products that exceeded the limit were from the wild, such as mountain vegetables and game meat; only a few items required cultivation management.

In January 2019, the government’s Radiation Council issued a recommendation stating it “could not explain the need to continue using the current standards.”