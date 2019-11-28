Japan scraps end-of-life ad campaign with comedian amid backlash

A screengrab showing a since-deleted Twitter post from Japan's Health Ministry featuring the controversial ‘life meeting’ advert.
PHOTO: Twitter/MHLWitter
Julian Ryall
South China Morning Post

Japan's health ministry has scrapped a poster campaign encouraging terminally ill people to make preparations for their final days after a fierce backlash from patients and the public.

The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Labour launched the campaign on Monday but recalled the 14,000 posters that had been sent out just 24 hours later in the wake of sharp criticism.

In the advert, a well-known stand-up comedian could be seen lying in a hospital bed looking worried, prompting critics to say that it was in poor taste.

The campaign had been devised to promote a new system - officially called Advance Care Planning but more informally known as "the life meeting" - that was introduced by Japan's health authorities last year to help those in the twilight of their lives and their families prepare for death.

Issues of palliative and end-of-life care have become particularly pressing in recent years as Japan's society rapidly ages. Those older than 65 now account for close to 30 per cent of the population and the proportion is set to increase, according to government figures.

For the ad campaign, the health ministry brought on board the Osaka-based Yoshimoto Kogyo agency, which handles dozens of Japan's top comedians.

In discussions, it was decided that Kazutoyo Koyabu would be the face of the campaign, with the 46-year-old comic also credited with coining the phrase "the life meeting".

In the poster, Koyabu is shown lying in a hospital bed attached to a breathing apparatus with someone - presumably a concerned relative - holding his hand. The comic can be seen pulling a face that could be interpreted as either a frown or a smile.

An accompanying message reads, "My life ends here? I didn't tell you all the important things that I needed to say. I wanted to relax with my wife and my child. Everyone, have 'the life meeting'."

The poster was swiftly criticised for being poorly thought-out.

"This is a poster for a death meeting rather than a life meeting," said Shinsuke Amano, president of the Federation of National Cancer Patients' Associations, in a Facebook message.

"[Advance Care Planning] is necessary but this message can easily be misunderstood and this looks almost like a threat," he said. "It shows a lack of consideration for bereaved families."

Miho Kataki, who heads an organisation representing people with ovarian cancer, wrote a protest letter to the ministry saying they had "ignored the feelings" of people struggling to overcome the disease and were now confronted with the message that they had little time left.

Makoto Watanabe, an associate professor of media and communications at Hokkaido Bunkyo University, said a "trend" has emerged in Japan of ministries and local governments turning to comedians to communicate their messages, but that the tactic does not always work.

"Using a graphic image of someone on their deathbed, even if it is a famous comedian, just does not work," he said. "It's not engaging; it's insulting, humiliating and mocking at what is already a really difficult time for patients and their families."

The academic added that "trying to make death funny is in incredibly poor taste".

"And instead of paying these people huge amounts of money for these campaigns, I think that the government should really be focusing its efforts on finding ways to fix the problems with the health system, including finding ways to secure funding as the population ages," he said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Japan Health and Wellbeing Ageing Advertisements

TRENDING

&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Insurance agent who underdeclared commission income by $2m fined $660k
Insurance agent who underdeclared commission income by $2m fined $660k
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
1-year-old boy in Philippines dies from eating jelly
1-year-old boy in Philippines dies from eating jelly
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019
3 Christmas villages along Orchard Road: Here's what to look out for
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper

SERVICES