Japan survey finds that 3 in 5 flight attendants suffer from sneaky filming while on duty

TOKYO - About 60 per cent of flight attendants have fallen prey to surreptitious photographing and filming while on duty, but many of them face difficulties in charging offenders over such acts in the sky.

The Japan Federation of Aviation Industry Unions - a Tokyo-based labour union for workers in the aviation industry - conducted a nationwide survey from April to June on flight attendants who work for its six member companies, including Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.

The survey, the first of its kind, received answers from 1,623 respondents and revealed that about 60 per cent of those asked have either been photographed or filmed secretly, or without any prior consent, or believe they have been, while aboard a plane.

In Japan, such acts can be punished under nuisance-prevention ordinances set by each prefectural government if they are committed on public transportation.