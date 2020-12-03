Japan, Taiwan, South Korea among best places to be during pandemic: Bloomberg

TAIPEI — Taiwan ranked third among 53 countries in the world that handled the coronavirus pandemic most effectively, according to a Covid Resilience Ranking by Bloomberg.

Taiwan received a resilience ranking of 82.9, a notch behind Japan that came in second at 85 points. Bloomberg praised the Japanese and Taiwanese people’s acceptance of policy measures such as wearing masks and avoiding crowded places.

New Zealand topped the list with a resilience score of 85.4 for its swift lockdown and border closure despite its high dependence on tourism.

The Bloomberg report scored economies of more than US$200 billion (S$270 billion) on 10 key metrics: from growth in virus cases to the overall mortality rate, testing capabilities and the vaccine supply agreements that they have forged.

The capacity of the local health care system, the impact of virus-related restrictions like lockdowns on the economy, as well as citizens’ freedom of movement were also taken into account, according to Bloomberg.

