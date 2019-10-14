Japan, Thailand and Singapore benefit as Chinese tourists skip Hong Kong over golden week

Fewer Chinese travellers went overseas during "golden week" this year - but for those who did, Japan, Thailand and Singapore were the top-ranked destinations as tourists from the mainland gave Hong Kong a miss, according to China's largest travel company Ctrip.

Chinese government data showed only 6.07 million people travelled during the national holiday between October 1-6, a 15.1 per cent drop from the corresponding period last year.

Analysts attributed this to Chinese tourists opting for a "staycation", as 782 million people - a 7 per cent increase from last year - chose to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China by visiting local historical sites.

For those who did venture abroad, Japan, Thailand and Singapore ranked as the top three most-booked countries in Asia during the week, according to Chinese travel firm Ctrip, as tourists from the mainland skipped protest-hit Hong Kong for other destinations.

The city, now in its 19th week of anti-government protests, over the week saw a 50 per cent overall drop in tourism from last year, as well as a 47.8 per cent reduction in border crossings at the Luohu border checkpoint, according to government figures.