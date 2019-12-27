Japanese activists take on consent-less divorce of foreign spouses

In response to a spate of complaints from foreign women saying, "My Japanese husband filed for divorce without my permission," or "I was tricked into signing [a divorce paper]," Rikon Alert, an association mainly comprising groups in the Kansai region that support foreigners, has released a manual to support women who have experienced such divorces.

In world terms, the Japanese legal system - in which a divorce is legally granted as long as a document signed by the couple concerned is submitted to a municipal government office - is rare, and many foreigners who don't understand the procedure often find themselves in trouble.

Rikon Alert's spokesperson said, "We want to expand support to save foreigners from serious harm."

COUNTERFEIT SIGNATURE

Late last month, a family court in the Kinki region ruled that a divorce notice submitted by a Japanese man without his wife's consent was invalid.

The complaint was filed by a woman in her 30s who is of foreign nationality.

In 2013, the husband registered with a local government as the parental authority of their two children.

The woman argued with him over the issue and moved out, which led to her not being able to see her children as often as she wanted.

In 2017, the woman filed a lawsuit demanding the court nullify her divorce and hand over her children.

According to the ruling, the man forged the woman's signature by tracing the name she had written on another piece of paper.

However, the court did not approve the handover of the children to the husband on the grounds that there was no problem in the nurturing environment.

"I was robbed of my precious children with a false signature. I can't make up the lost time," the woman laments.

ONLY A PIECE OF PAPER