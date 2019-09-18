Japanese bathhouses mull whether to accept guests with tattoos

With the Rugby World Cup expected to draw about 500,000 visitors to Japan, attitudes have been split among public bath operators nationwide over whether to accept foreign customers with tattoos.

Some facilities will accept such customers for a limited period of time in keeping with the "omotenashi" hospitality spirit, but there are still many operators who refuse to let them use their facilities.

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are expected to draw even more foreign visitors, and the public bath industry is trying to find the best course of action.

"There was both support and opposition among our employees, but we decided to accept them in order to co-operate with the World Cup, an event that many citizens were involved in bringing to Japan," said the president of the company that operates Hotel Kinsenkaku in Sanage Onsen.

The hotel is located about 30 minutes by car from Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture.