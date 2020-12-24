Japanese comedian unveils fit figure, shocks thousands of fans

Japanese comedian Kobayashi Hiroyuki from Higashimura Production has a sweet appearance and plenty of talents, captivating the hearts of tens of thousands of fans.

Kobayashi Hiroyuki is a well-known DJ, YouTuber, host, and dancer. With an attractive feminine look which has helped him rise to stardom in recent years.

Kobayashi Hiroyuki recently shocked his fans after he shared his topless photos on Twitter. He is in good shape with a well-built body, a striking contrast between his sweet appearance and body.

He shared in a post that he had recently regained his sturdy figure by reducing carbohydrate intake, eating more vegetables, and starting muscle building.

Kobayashi Hiroyuki’s Twitter account currently has more than 4,600 followers, which shows that his contrasting charm successfully swept the Japanese showbiz.