Japanese firstborn arrives on 1st day of Reiwa era

Azusa and Kenji Aoshima on Wednesday kiss their first child, a boy born at 9:27 a.m. on the first day of the Reiwa era, at Sapporo Maternity Women's Hospital in Kita Ward, Sapporo.

April 25 was the original due date, but there was no sign the baby would be born, so Azusa thought she might be giving birth to "the last child of the Heisei era." Turns out, on Sunday she went into labour, which lasted about 70 hours. Kenji hopes his son, "as one of the first to be born in the new era, will be a leader of the era."