Japanese governor wants to cancel Tokyo Olympics torch relay leg in prefecture

Shimane Gov. Tatsuya Maruyama proposed canceling the Tokyo Olympics torch relay leg in the prefecture at a meeting of Shimane’s torch relay executive committee on Wednesday, citing the inadequate response to the coronavirus pandemic by the central and Tokyo metropolitan governments.

The torch relay is scheduled to take place in Shimane Prefecture on May 15 and 16.

If the Tokyo Games organising committee approves the cancellation of the torch relay leg in Shimane Prefecture, it would be the first such case in Japan.