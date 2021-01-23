Japanese husband baffled by wife’s 'special homemade meal'

TAIPEI — Making a homemade meal can ensure your family eats fresh ingredients while adding some fun to your family’s lunchtime.

A Japanese woman has recently shared a photo of a “special lunchbox” she made for her husband, drawing much attention among social media users.

According to Japanese media “FNNプライムオンライン,” a Twitter user named “Yamakatsu” recently shared that she intended to make a gorgeous lunch for her husband and decided to design this lunch with reference to an animated character.

A lunch box was packed with plain rice with ingredients on the top, which looks like a human face in the photo. She said she chose sesame seeds for its hair, Shumai for eyes, beans for its pupils and nostrils, and a shred of carrot for its pink mouth.

However, when she came out with a crooked face, she couldn’t help but sigh, “It’s not easy to make a lunch box.”

Yamakatsu told the media that when her husband opened the lunchbox, he saw the face and exclaimed, “It’s scary.”

She added that it is much harder than expected to make a styled lunchbox that is both nutritious and delicious.

In response to the post, some said that she has a unique taste while praising its sharp eyes.

One wrote: “It looks delicious,” and another commented that she could apply for a design patent.