Japanese ice cream contest winner shocked to receive over 90 ice creams in a day

One person in Japan who entered a contest to win a year's supply of ice cream just learned the meaning of "Be careful what you wish for."

Japanese Twitter user Square (@skayiri) shared last Jan. 26 the dilemma of receiving 93 ice creams in one go.

The netizen joined a contest run by Smart EX, an online service that books bullet train (Shinkasen) tickets. The winner would receive a year's supply of two ice cream brands, Sujahta vanilla cups and Azuki bars, as per SoraNews24 last Sunday, Feb. 3.

As appealing as the prize sounded, the Twitter user shared the overwhelming reality of receiving boxes and boxes of ice creams.

A letter from Smart EX detailed the delivery of ice creams. It stated that the first batch contained 93 ice cream cups and popsicles, while the next at the start of February will have 88, the third in the middle of February 93, and the last batch at the start of June will have 93 for a total of 367.

Another contest winner, faced with the same situation, suggested melting the Azuki bars, which are sweet-bean flavored popsicles, to make a sweet bean soup.

Some netizens said that it seemed more like punishment than a prize, given that it would take up much freezer space. Others expressed concern that eating too much could result in stomachache or teeth with cavities.

Still, there were many who sent their congratulations and envied the funny situation.

@skayiri said the ice cream will go to friends eager to get their hands on the free dessert and that they will have their own "ice cream festival."