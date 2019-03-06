Japanese Koi fishes a hit abroad - exports double in a decade

Judges examine young koi swimming in plastic bags at the International Junior Koi Show in Ojiya, Niigata Prefecture, on April 27.
PHOTO: The Japan News/Asia News Network
Yasushi Kanno
The Japan News/Asia News Network

Koi - or nishikigoi - are growing increasingly popular overseas. Sometimes called "swimming gems," the Japanese freshwater ornamental fish are attracting attention from fans worldwide, many of whom are wealthy individuals in Asia and the West.

According to Finance Ministry trade data, exports of koi and other freshwater ornamental fish rose from ¥2.22 billion (S$28 million) in 2008 to ¥4.3 billion in 2018, roughly doubling over the past decade.

At Sakai Fish Farm Co. in Mihara, Hiroshima Prefecture, a buyer from Taiwan successfully bid ¥203 million for a 9-year-old female koi at an auction in October last year.

"About four years ago, koi started fetching higher prices thanks to growing interest in Asia," said Kentaro Sakai, 45, the president of the fish farm company.

Buyers excitedly raise their hands during a koi auction in Ojiya, Niigata Prefecture, on April 19.
Buyers excitedly raise their hands during a koi auction in Ojiya, Niigata Prefecture, on April 19.
Photo: The Japan News/Asia News Network

Today, the company exports koi to 15 countries and regions throughout Asia and Europe, and foreign sales are said to make up 95 per cent of its sales.

"It's so much fun watching their big, beautiful bodies," said Yuan Jiandong, a company president from China. A koi enthusiast, Yuan was in Japan to purchase more of the fish. "I'm planning to build a Japanese-style garden in three years where the koi will swim," he said, smiling while holding up the design for the garden.

"There are many customers who don't mind paying extravagant sums for really great koi," said a Singaporean dealer who buys koi in Japan and sells them back home.

The Chuetsu region in Niigata Prefecture, which has a long history nurturing koi, is a prime destination for foreign buyers.

"In Europe, where gardening is popular, various types of koi are kept to add colour to gardens and ponds. In Asia, koi are regarded as an auspicious fish, and it is believed that introducing koi to a pond brings good fortune to a company," said Futoshi Mano, 46, the president of Dainichi Koi Farm, which organises auctions.

In contrast, domestic demand for koi appears to be dwindling.

"There's not enough land in urban areas, so many ponds have been filled to make room for parking lots," said Tamotsu Nagashima, 69, a koi dealer from Yaizu, Shizuoka Prefecture.

"Moreover, non-Japanese customers have pushed up prices, so koi are increasingly too expensive for many," he said, expressing mixed feelings.

More about

fish Japan export
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Fire at Bangkok&#039;s Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to &#039;beg&#039; for $170,000
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to 'beg' for $170,000
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Did Keanu Reeves really call himself a &#039;lonely guy&#039;? Publicist claims interview was &#039;fabricated&#039;
Did Keanu Reeves really call himself a 'lonely guy'? Publicist claims interview was 'fabricated'
Elderly man injured after chair gives way at newly upgraded Teck Ghee hawker centre
Elderly man injured after chair gives way at newly upgraded Teck Ghee hawker centre
Nicholas Tse&#039;s sister has a baby girl, but who&#039;s the father?
Nicholas Tse's sister has a baby girl, but who's the father?
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee dies of liver cancer aged 69
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
Why are Chinese workers so unpopular in Southeast Asia?
HSA issues alert on &#039;weight loss&#039; products after woman suffers severe heart failure
HSA issues alert on 'weight loss' products after woman suffers severe heart failure
Father in China donates 6-day-old daughter&#039;s organs
Father in China donates 6-day-old daughter's organs
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare
Fighter jets escort Scoot flight after bomb scare

LIFESTYLE

Just opened June 2019: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month
Just opened June 2019: New restaurants and bars in Singapore this month
Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Good deals must share June 3-9: Free Texas Chicken, Casuarina Chicken Briyani and Bak Chor Mee for Liverpool fans
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
Free memberships with cool perks that every Singaporean should have
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door

SERVICES