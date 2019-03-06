Japanese Koi fishes a hit abroad - exports double in a decade

Judges examine young koi swimming in plastic bags at the International Junior Koi Show in Ojiya, Niigata Prefecture, on April 27.

Koi - or nishikigoi - are growing increasingly popular overseas. Sometimes called "swimming gems," the Japanese freshwater ornamental fish are attracting attention from fans worldwide, many of whom are wealthy individuals in Asia and the West.

According to Finance Ministry trade data, exports of koi and other freshwater ornamental fish rose from ¥2.22 billion (S$28 million) in 2008 to ¥4.3 billion in 2018, roughly doubling over the past decade.

At Sakai Fish Farm Co. in Mihara, Hiroshima Prefecture, a buyer from Taiwan successfully bid ¥203 million for a 9-year-old female koi at an auction in October last year.

"About four years ago, koi started fetching higher prices thanks to growing interest in Asia," said Kentaro Sakai, 45, the president of the fish farm company.

Buyers excitedly raise their hands during a koi auction in Ojiya, Niigata Prefecture, on April 19.

Photo: The Japan News/Asia News Network

Today, the company exports koi to 15 countries and regions throughout Asia and Europe, and foreign sales are said to make up 95 per cent of its sales.

"It's so much fun watching their big, beautiful bodies," said Yuan Jiandong, a company president from China. A koi enthusiast, Yuan was in Japan to purchase more of the fish. "I'm planning to build a Japanese-style garden in three years where the koi will swim," he said, smiling while holding up the design for the garden.

"There are many customers who don't mind paying extravagant sums for really great koi," said a Singaporean dealer who buys koi in Japan and sells them back home.

The Chuetsu region in Niigata Prefecture, which has a long history nurturing koi, is a prime destination for foreign buyers.