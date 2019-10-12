Japanese man, 61, kept father's decomposing corpse for a month as he was scared to be alone

A Japanese court has taken pity on a hikikomori, or social recluse, who was charged with failing to report his father's death - after he told the judge that he bathed and cared for the decomposing body for nearly a month because he was frightened to be without his only friend.

Prosecutors had been demanding a one-year prison sentence after he was found guilty, but the court decreed that his punishment would be a one-year term suspended for two years.

The case has refocused attention on the plight of the more than 1 million hikikomori across Japan, particularly because parents who have cared for their reclusive children for decades are now elderly and beginning to die.

The inevitable result, experts say, is a wave of middle-aged people who do not work, have limited social skills and have little or no experience of how to function in society - and who are being left without anyone to care for them.

The Tokyo District Court last month heard that the man, 61, who has not been named in the media, did not contest the prosecution's allegations that he failed to report his father's death. The defence denied, however, that he did so to continue claiming his late father's pension.

The man's 91-year-old father died in their small flat in Tokyo's Adachi Ward in the summer. The son told the court that he was with him when he died in the early hours of July 31 and immediately bathed his body and changed his pyjamas.

Over the following days, he repeated the same ritual and wiped away insects that began to gather. The body began to leak fluids onto the futon and the smell in the flat began to worsen. Eventually, neighbours informed the police and they entered the property.

In a series of statements to prosecutors reported by the Asahi newspaper, the man said: "I could not call an ambulance because I feared that I would really be all alone if I made a report and my dad was taken away."

The court heard that his family had moved into the flat when he was in junior school and he later found a job working in a clothing store. His mother died of cancer when he was around 20 and he later stopped working and began to stay at home.