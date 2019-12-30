Japanese middle managers bemoan 'stress' of dealing with foreign employees

More than one in three Japanese middle managers report feeling "intense stress" from supervising foreign employees, with almost one in five saying the experience has traumatised them so much that they would resign from their jobs immediately if they could, according to a new report.

The timely study, given the increase in foreigners seeking employment in Japan in recent years, surveyed 872 mid-level managers at firms across Japan and was conducted by employment agency Persol Group.

It found that 34.3 per cent of managers reported high levels of stress from the "challenges" involved in working with foreign staff - all of which can be blamed, at least in part, on vastly different work cultures.

The most common complaint was that foreign employees are "very assertive", the report found, with respondents also grumbling about a lack of common sense - by Japanese standards - among workers from overseas.

Managers also complained that foreigners "make aggressive demands for salary increases", have low levels of loyalty towards their employers and are often unskilled at the jobs they were hired to do, meaning that it takes a long time to train them.

Ken Kato, who owns a Tokyo-based company that sells urns, memorial stones and other items for funerals - and has business associates with first-hand experience of employing foreign staff - said the study's findings come as no surprise.

"From talking to other business owners, it is clear that there are some very big differences between working for a Japanese company and at firms elsewhere in the world," he said.

"And for Japanese managers in their 40s or 50s, who have been in the same company for decades and have 'grown up' in a certain [work culture], it is extremely frustrating."

Kato made a comparison to the fierce loyalty demanded of clan members during Japan's feudal period, which ended almost 150 years ago, when warlords vied with each other for control of the country.

"When Japan was divided into feudal states, a person joined a clan and swore allegiance to his leader," he said.