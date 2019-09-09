Japanese mum of abused girl can't forgive herself

TOKYO - A mother on trial for her daughter's death broke down in tears and said she could not forgive herself during a court hearing.

"I want to die. I want to go to a place where I can be with Yua," said Yuri Funato, 27, crying and calling her daughter's name during the fourth hearing of her lay judge trial in Tokyo.

"I don't know how to make up for it.

"I blame myself and will never forgive myself. I'm mortified and full of regret," added an emotional Funato.

Funato was indicted for abandonment resulting in the death of her five-year-old daughter.

The child died in March 2018 in Meguro Ward, Tokyo.

Funato took the witness stand at around 4pm on Friday (Sept 6), towards the end of her two-day questioning.