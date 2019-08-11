Japanese parents suspected of causing baby's death with BB gun

Police in Japan are investigating the death of an infant child who was found with air gun pellet bruises all over his body last year.

Local media reported that parents Masanori Jokei and his wife, Ai, both aged 24, were arrested in the southern city of Fukuoka on Wednesday on suspicion of intentionally causing harm to their one-year-old son, Yuiga, in November last year.

According to local media, police said the couple was suspected of using multiple air guns to shoot the child in the weeks leading up to his death from pneumonia on December 1.

Authorities alleged that impact bruises from the pellets were found "all over" Yuiga's body when emergency services responded to the mother's call on December 1.

The boy was found not breathing, and died later that day.

Police did not give a reason for the delay in arresting the parents, but investigators said they believed Yuiga was subjected to daily abuse in the weeks before his death