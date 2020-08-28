Japanese perplexed by tomato-like Osaka World Expo logo

TAIPEI – Social media users in Japan have poked fun at the winning design of the upcoming Osaka Expo logo in a series of hilarious tweets.

The controversial design comprises an imperfect ring made up of a dozen bouncing red blobs – some with googly eyes, which are supposed to symbolize the “brilliance of life.”

The cell nucleus design, chosen from a shortlist of five, is in the approximate shape of the western Japanese city of Osaka, which will host the Expo for the first time since 1970.

The logo was created by a team led by graphic designer Tamotsu Shimada, who said he had set out to create something “that was unique and has impact.”

The most immediate impact was felt on Twitter, where users, unable to decide if the image was cute or downright terrifying, posted photos and videos accompanied by a hashtag for the logo’s Japanese name, Inochi no Kagayaki-kun.