Japanese teachers rubbed spicy soup in bullied colleague's eyes

Four teachers who spearheaded a campaign against student bullying in a primary school in Kobe have been suspended for mentally and physically abusing four of their colleagues.

The four - three men and a woman - have not been identified because they have not been charged with a crime but are teachers at the city's Higashisuma Elementary School.

The allegations against the four came to light after a male teacher in his 20s stopped going to work after developing mental health problems, the Mainichi newspaper reported.

An investigation by the city's board of education has revealed the four senior teachers, all in their 30s and 40s, began their campaign against the man last year with verbal taunts. That escalated to the point where they damaged his car by standing on it, locked his mobile phone and forced him to send obscene email messages to other female members of staff at the school.

The four also forced him to drink alcohol, got him in a head lock and rubbed spicy soup in his eyes and struck him with a cylindrical printer component so hard it caused visible injuries.