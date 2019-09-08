Japanese woman retires at 34 after living on $2 a day for 16 years

A woman in Japan who spent no more than 153 yen ($2) a day for the past 16 years has achieved her dream of retiring before her 35th birthday, Oriental Daily reported.

The 34-year-old woman, known only as Xiao, reportedly has never bought new clothes since she was 18, choosing to wear only hand-me-downs.

It was also reported that she spent only 25 yen ($0.33) on udon noodles for dinner every night.