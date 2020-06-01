Japanese woman turns 117 years old, extends record as world's oldest person

Kane Tanaka was last year confirmed as the oldest living person, aged 116 years 66 days old as of March 9, according to Guinness World Records.
PHOTO: YouTube/Guinness World Records
Reuters

TOKYO - Mrs Kane Tanaka has extended her record as the world's oldest person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in Fukuoka in southern Japan.

She marked her birthday with a party on Sunday (Jan 5) along with staff and friends at the nursing home, television footage from local broadcaster TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co showed.

Mrs Tanaka, whose birthday was on Jan 2, took a bite from a slice of her big birthday cake. "Tasty," she said with a smile. "I want some more."

She was last year confirmed as the oldest living person, aged 116 years 66 days old as of March 9, according to Guinness World Records.

Her record age is symbolic of Japan's fast-ageing population, which coupled with its falling birthrate is raising concerns about labour shortages and prospects for future economic growth.

The number of babies born in Japan fell an estimated 5.9 per cent last year to fewer than 900,000 for the first time since the government started compiling data in 1899, according to Japan's welfare ministry.

Mrs Tanaka was born prematurely in 1903 and married Mr Hideo Tanaka in 1922, Guinness World Records said. The couple had four children and adopted a fifth.

More about
world record Ageing

TRENDING

Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati
Taiwanese actor Ming Dao&#039;s brother suspected of killing wife and child in grisly murder-suicide
Taiwanese actor Ming Dao's brother suspected of killing wife and child in grisly murder-suicide
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Aileen Tan excited for second kissing scene in 30 years with young actor - and other entertainment news this week
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers
Senior cop demoted, dismissed for sexually exploiting women in custody
Senior cop demoted, dismissed for sexually exploiting women in custody
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
Funeral parlour suspended, to be charged after wrong body was cremated
Funeral parlour suspended, to be charged after wrong body was cremated
Wuhan pneumonia: First suspected case reported in Singapore
Wuhan pneumonia: First suspected case reported in Singapore
Grab driver in Malaysia claims she was removed from platform after refusing to overload vehicle
Grab driver in Malaysia claims she was removed from platform after refusing to overload vehicle
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you do-it-yourself (DIY) at home?
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you DIY at home?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
Indoor playgrounds in JB malls where Singaporean families can have fun for less
Indoor playgrounds in JB malls where Singaporean families can have fun for less
KFC Taiwan drops Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers - we make our own to see if it&#039;s worth $10 and 645 calories
We make our own KFC x Krispy Kreme doughnut burgers to see if it's worth $10 and 645 calories

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist

SERVICES