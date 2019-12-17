Japan's defence chief hits out at Beijing on South China Sea, military build-up

Japan's Defence Minister Taro Kono has criticised China for its actions in the contested South China Sea and waters close to Japan, days before visiting Beijing to meet his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe.

"China is engaging in unilateral and coercive attempts to alter the status quo based on its own assertions that are incompatible with the existing international order," Kono on Sunday at the Doha Forum, an international conference in Qatar.

The senior politician - who previously served as foreign minister and has been touted as a potential successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - added that Japan "is also concerned about China's rapid enhancement of its military power without transparency, including its nuclear and missile capabilities", public broadcaster NHK reported.

"The rule of law, which is of critical importance to global stability and security, is a value shared by the international community, including China," he said, adding that countries cannot be permitted to expand their spheres of influence by force and "aggressors must be forced to pay the cost".

Hiromi Murakami, a professor of international relations at the Tokyo campus of Temple University, admitted to being "rather surprised" at the tone of the minister's comments.

"Coming so soon after security talks between Japan and India, I can only see this as sending a reminder to China that it cannot do whatever it wants, wherever it wants," she said, referring to how the two Asian democracies agreed last month to step-up bilateral security co-operation.

"Japan has to collaborate with other countries in the region if it wants to resist China - I think 'contain China' is too strong a term - and Tokyo is working hard to do the same with India."

Chinese state media has not commented on Kono's remarks, but analysts said Beijing would doubtless be paying close attention.