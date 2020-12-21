Japan's ruling LDP scales back support for married couples to use separate surnames

The Liberal Democratic Party scaled back wording on allowing each person in a married couple to keep his or her surname in a draft of governmental policies over gender equality on Tuesday.

The ruling party held a joint meeting of its First Cabinet Division on policy and Special Committee for Promoting Women’s Active Participation at party headquarters in Tokyo, when a draft of the government’s fifth Basic Plan for Gender Equality was approved.

A focal point in the gender equality plan was allowing married couples to choose to keep separate surnames, but phrases indicating such a separate name system were deleted from the draft. Instead, it says, “While closely observing the opinions of a wide range of the public and discussions in the Diet, further considerations will be made.”

The original draft of the gender equality plan included expressions such as, “We expect speedy debates will progress in the Diet and the government will also make necessary responses.”

During the meeting, many opinions were voiced supporting and opposing the introduction of the separate name system.

Though the LDP had held discussions about the issue three times, party members have yet to reach a conclusion, so the party deferred its decision.

Party members opposing the system are led by former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi, former National Public Safety Commission Chairperson Eriko Yamatani and House of Representatives member Minoru Kiuchi.

“There is a possibility that the system may destroy the social structure based on family units,” Takaichi said.

The draft was finally approved on condition that there will be other occasions to discuss the issue within the party.

The approved draft of the plan points out that there are increasing opportunities in which people are allowed to go by their maiden names in documents such as passports and driver’s licences.

“Efforts will be made to expand the opportunities for people to go by their maiden names,” the draft stipulates, showing consideration to party members demanding this.

Concerning this time’s debate, some party members supporting the separate name system, including former Justice Minister Masako Mori, LDP Executive Acting Secretary General Seiko Noda and lower house member Shunsuke Takei, initially expected that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga would give a boost to the system. In the past, Suga had made remarks that were positive about its introduction.

On Nov. 26, Mori, as chairperson of the party’s Special Committee for Promoting Women’s Active Participation, met with the prime minister to hand him her committee’s written proposal of policies to support women. The proposal included holding proactive discussions about separate surnames for married couples.

However, there were no practical instructions from Suga about the separate name system.

An LDP source said, “As the prime minister is busy dealing with the novel coronavirus crisis, it seems he couldn’t afford to help the members who support the separate name system.”

After Tuesday’s joint meeting, Mori emphatically told reporters, “Though there were scenes in which our views clashed hard, I think progress was made.”