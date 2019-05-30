Japan's stabbing suspect was carrying 2 more knives

KAWASAKI - The suspected attacker in Tuesday's stabbing of 19 people - 17 elementary school students and two others - near Noborito Station in Kawasaki was Ryuichi Iwasaki, 51, of the city's Asao Ward, according to the Kanagawa prefectural police.

Iwasaki is dead after stabbing himself in the neck. According to investigative sources, police have confirmed that Iwasaki was carrying two other knives with him in addition to the two he used in the crime. They therefore increasingly believe that it was a premediated crime based on strong murderous intentions on Iwasaki's part.

According to the prefectural police, two people were killed: Hanako Kuribayashi, 11, of Tama, Tokyo, and Satoshi Oyama, 39, of Setagaya Ward, Tokyo. Oyama was the father of another student and an employee of the Foreign Ministry.

The attack also left two children and a 45-year-old female parent with serious injuries, and 14 children with mild injuries, among others.