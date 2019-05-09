Careers

Japan's star swimmer Ikee vows to overcome leukaemia in new website

An image of Rikako Ikee’s official website with a personal message from the swimmer.
PHOTO: The Japan News/Asia News Network
Teen star swimmer Rikako Ikee, who is receiving treatment for leukemia, launched her official website on Wednesday.

Ikee posted a handwritten message with the title "To my supporters" on the site. In the message, the 18-year-old Ikee writes, "My medical treatment is proceeding smoothly."

Regarding her life in the hospital, Ikee wrote that she enjoys colouring books and puzzles and watching movies when her physical condition permits. She also touched upon her treatment, saying: "Honestly speaking, I sometimes become discouraged.

However, I feel a surge of gratitude as a result of all the encouraging words I have received, and I promise myself I will not be defeated and will endure until I am able to overcome my illness."

At the end of the message, Ikee writes, "I will try my best to be able to announce good news as soon as possible."

These are Ikee's first public comments in about two months. Messages of encouragement can be sent to her via the website

