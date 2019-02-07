Javanese baby named after Google gets free swag from the tech giant

The internet has worked its magic for a baby boy named Google in Bekasi, West Java. When people heard about Bekasi parents who named their son after the giant search engine company, the news went viral instantly. After a few weeks, the story has finally reached the company branch in Indonesia.

Google Indonesia sent baby Google a goodie bag via app-based transportation last Thursday, kompas.com reported on Monday.

"There are a few items," said Ella Karina, the mother of the baby, who did not want to list every item given to her son.

One of them was a jumper with 'Google' written on it. Baby Google was then photographed wearing the jumper.