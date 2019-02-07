Javanese baby named after Google gets free swag from the tech giant

PHOTO: AFP
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The internet has worked its magic for a baby boy named Google in Bekasi, West Java. When people heard about Bekasi parents who named their son after the giant search engine company, the news went viral instantly. After a few weeks, the story has finally reached the company branch in Indonesia.

Google Indonesia sent baby Google a goodie bag via app-based transportation last Thursday, kompas.com reported on Monday.

"There are a few items," said Ella Karina, the mother of the baby, who did not want to list every item given to her son.

One of them was a jumper with 'Google' written on it. Baby Google was then photographed wearing the jumper.

"Google Indonesia called us [the parents]," Ella said. "They expressed congratulations and wished that baby Google could grow up to be a helpful and useful person to many others."

She initially disagreed with her husband's idea of naming their second child Google, referring to the famous tech company from the United States.

However, she had become more confident with the name because of the positive responses they received.

The baby boy was born to Ella Karina and Andi Cahya Saputra in Rawalumbu district in Bekasi, West Java in Nov. 2018.

More about

Google baby names
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man at Orchard Towers dies from injuries; police cordon seen near building&#039;s entrance
Man at Orchard Towers dies from injuries; police cordon seen near building's entrance
Forget JB, here&#039;s 5 reasons why you&#039;re better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway
Forget JB, here's 5 reasons why you're better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway
Granddaughter of ah ma mistreated by maid: &#039;She was treated like s***&#039;
Granddaughter of ah ma mistreated by maid: 'She was treated like s***'
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him
Motorcyclists in India escape death after tiger chase
Motorcyclists in India escape death after tiger chase
&#039;Sorry for your loss&#039;: Man quits job by handing boss condolence card
'Sorry for your loss': Man quits job by handing boss condolence card
From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
From Yishun man to Singapore man: Benz Hui to apply for citizenship
Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers
Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers
New GrabShare service with slightly cheaper fares in return for five-minutes wait time
New GrabShare service with slightly cheaper fares in return for five-minutes wait time
Catch Pikachu and friends dancing around Jewel Changi Airport only in July
Catch Pikachu and friends dancing around Jewel Changi Airport only in July
Carrie Wong confesses she&#039;s no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Carrie Wong confesses she's no longer in contact with Ian Fang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang
Johor crowns new premium durian that may taste even better than Mao Shan Wang

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 1-7: KOI drops $4.40 popcorn latte collab with Garrett&#039;s
Koi launches $4.40 Garrett popcorn tea latte
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
15 online shopping sites with free shipping to Singapore
Off with their heels! Dior leads footwear revolution
Off with their heels! Dior leads footwear revolution
Christian Louboutin exhibition opening in Paris in 2020
Christian Louboutin exhibition opening in Paris in 2020

Home Works

6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
6 household items that may cause itchy nose and skin
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
House tour: A colourful tropical-themed HDB home
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
Types of kitchen countertop surfaces to choose: Laminates, solid surfaces and quartz
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite
House tour: A contemporary-style three-bedroom condominium that looks like a classy hotel suite

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

300 fans welcome Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
300 fans welcome My Love from the Star actor Kim Soo-hyun as he completes military service
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Malaysian boy, 6, dies after play-fighting with uncle
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
Ada Choi and Max Zhang expecting their third child
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall
5 unique places to check out at the new Funan mall

SERVICES