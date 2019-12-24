Jay-Z, Serena Williams invest in Indonesian coffee chain Kopi Kenangan

US tennis star Serena Williams.
PHOTO: AFP
South China Morning Post

Rapper-turned-mogul Jay-Z and tennis star Serene Williams are among the two celebrities who have thrown their weight behind Indonesian coffee chain Kopi Kenangan's expansion plans, pumping in an undisclosed amount into the second round of the start-up's Series A funding.

Founded in 2017 by school friends Edward Tirtanata, James Prananto and Cynthia Chaerunnisa, Kopi Kenangan raised US$20 million (S$27 million) from Sequoia India in June. Last year, Kopi Kenangan pulled in US$8 million in seed funding from Alpha JWC. Series A funding is the name given to a company's first significant funding from investors to grow the business.

The latest round of investments come courtesy of Williams-backed Serena Ventures and Arrive, an arm of entertainment company Roc Nation, which was founded by billionaire singer Jay-Z. Basketball star Caris LeVert and Jonathan Neman, CEO of Sweetgreen, a start-up connecting food growers and consumers, has also injected cash into the Jakarta-based grab-and-go coffee chain.

"Kopi Kenangan has the vision to take [the brand] internationally on the global stage. That is why we decided to find investors that could help us with such brand-building," the firm's CEO Tirtanata told The Jakarta Post.

The beverage chain, which operates over 200 stores in 18 cities across the archipelago, has ambitious plans to add more than 1,000 new outlets over the next two years and expand across Southeast Asia.

It has been described as unabashedly "local" by American online publisher TechCrunch, which earlier this year described how its top-selling drink was "Es Kopi Kenangan Mantan", a sweetened coffee with milk that uses palm sugar. It costs Rp18,000 (S$1.80) while lattes cost between Rp24,000 and Rp34,000.

Kopi Kenangan is a Jakarta-based grab-and-go coffee chain. PHOTO: Instagram/kopikenangan.id

Kopi Kenangan, which sources ingredients and milk from local farmers, also expanded its online presence this year by launching an app that enables customers to pre-order to avoid queues in outlets.

Jay-Z, who is 50 and married to pop star Beyonce, has previously backed Southeast Asian fashion e-commerce platform Zilingo and e-scooter company Beam. His other investments include stakes in Uber, luggage maker Away, private plane company JetSmarter and California-based cannabis company Caliva. He is worth an estimated US$1 billion.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Serena Williams Jay Z INDONESIA coffee investments

TRENDING

Jho Low capture frustrated by &#039;dishonest&#039; foreign authorities: Malaysia&#039;s police chief
Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng
This year I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
&#039;I don&#039;t f*****g care&#039;: Elva Hsiao lashes out at mean netizens in emotional livestream video
'I don't f*****g care': Elva Hsiao lashes out at mean netizens in emotional livestream video

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
5 things you didn&#039;t know about the Hermes Birkin
5 things you didn't know about the Hermes Birkin

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question

SERVICES