'Jealous' Indonesian man arrested for allegedly killing wife

Serang Baru Police in Bekasi regency, West Java have arrested a man they identify as S, accusing him of murdering his wife, identified as N, in a jealous rage after he discovered she was in a relationship with another man.

Their marriage was reported to be in trouble before the incident, Serang Baru Police chief Adj. Comr. Wito said. S reportedly told investigators that his wife often insulted him and his parents and that he had caught her several times meeting with another man.

"S told his friend M about his marriage. Then they planned the murder on Feb 26," Wito alleged on Wednesday as reported by kompas.com.

Police allege that after the two completed their plans they went to N's house in Gebang Malang in Bekasi regency at 1am on Feb 27 and entered through the back door. Wito accused the two men of covering N's face while she slept and then strangling her while the couple's 4-year-old child was also asleep next to N.

"After the victim died, her body was immediately covered with a bed sheet," Wito said, adding that S and M allegedly drove away with N's motorcycle.

Police said locals discovered N was dead after hearing her child crying. Residents then reported the incident to Serang Baru Police.

Wito claimed that S returned to the house at 5am allegedly pretending nothing had happened.

Police claim their crime scene investigation and witness statements gave investigators clues linking S to the murder. They also claim that during questioning S confessed he had killed his wife with M, who was arrested few days later.

Police have named S and M as suspects in the case and they could be charged with premeditated murder under the Criminal Code, which carries a penalty of 20 years' imprisonment upon conviction.