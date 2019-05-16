'Jealous' wife leads police to Thai politician's body

The decomposed body of a 46-year-old politician, who went missing from his home in Chanthaburi on April 15, was found after his 50-year-old newly married wife confessed to shooting him dead in a fit of jealousy.

Tambon Wang Mai administration member Songsak Phermsuk's body was wrapped in a plastic sheet with a nylon rope. It was dug up by a backhoe at 7pm on Tuesday from his wife Benjawan Thaijia's durian orchard in Tha Mai district. Police brought the woman to point out the three-metre-deep grave.

Deputy national police chief General Weerachai Songmetta witnessed the operation but the media was denied access. Songsak's son from his previous marriage, Purisadang Phermsuk, told reporters that the family reported him missing with the Tha Mai police on April 15.

He also filed a petition with the Royal Thai Police in Bangkok.