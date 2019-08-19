Jeremy Lin 'offered S$4.15 million' to play in China

Jeremy Lin has been offered more than US$3 million ($4.15 million) per year to play for the Beijing Shougang Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association, according to reports in China.

Beijing Youth Daily reporter Song Xiang broke the news on his Sina Weibo account and it resulted in scores of articles on websites such as Sina Sports.

The reports claim that the NBA free agent's representatives have been in talks over the player signing for the upcoming 2019-20 CBA season.

Elsewhere, basketball writer Jia Lei wrote that he understands more than one Beijing club is in for Lin.

The Ducks are the most famous of the capital's clubs.

Former New York Knicks player Stephon Marbury played for the Beijing Ducks from 2011-2017, winning two CBA titles with them. Marbury then played for the Beijing Fly Dragons until his retirement last year.