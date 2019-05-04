Jet ski instructor to stand trial for sexual assault on Chinese tourist in Bali

An Indonesian jet ski instructor accused of sexually assaulting a Chinese woman in Bali last month is expected to stand trial soon, according to the Chinese consulate in Denpasar, the island's capital.

The 29-year-old suspect, whose name was not disclosed, was apprehended by police within 24 hours of the attack, which happened on April 23, and had confessed to the crime, the mission said in a statement on Friday. He was later handed over to local prosecutors and was awaiting trial, it said.

The victim, who was also not identified, was visiting the island with her parents as part of a group tour, but on the day of the attack was on her own, The Beijing News reported on Saturday.

After asking her tour guide to arrange a jet ski lesson for her, the woman met up with the instructor at a local beach. But instead of providing instruction, he took her by jet ski to a remote island and sexually assaulted her, the report said.

When she returned to her hotel, the woman contacted her boyfriend back in China and told him that the man had forced her to perform oral sex on him. The boyfriend then contacted her father and he called the police, the report said.

"The tour guide happened to take a photo of them when they returned to the beach, so we were able to recognise which jet ski it was and what the guy looked like," the woman's father was quoted as saying.

An investigation found that the suspect had been working for the jet ski company for just five days before the attack happened and had not been given any training, the report said.

Indonesia is a popular destination for Chinese tourists, attracting more than 2.1 million of them last year, according to figures from Jakarta.

The consulate in Bali warned tourists to be aware of the dangers when visiting the Southeast Asian country and advised women travelling alone against hiring male guides.

This article was first published on South China Morning Post.