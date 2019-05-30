Jho Low met YG head Yang Hyun Suk through Psy

Low Taek Jho (R), a Malaysian fugitive sought by authorities in Malaysia, Singapore and the US in connection with the 1MDB scandal, denied allegations Wednesday that he had attended a dinner gathering arranged by Yang Hyun-suk (L), head of K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment.

Low Taek Jho, a Malaysian fugitive sought by authorities in Malaysia, Singapore and the US in connection with the 1MDB scandal, denied allegations Wednesday that he had attended a dinner gathering arranged by Yang Hyun-suk, head of K-pop powerhouse YG Entertainment.

The MBC programme "Straight" aired late Monday the allegations that Yang hosted dinner parties and procured sexual services for two wealthy Southeast Asian investors in July 2014. One of the investors was reported to be Low, who was central to the scandal in which US$4.5 billion (S$6.2 billion) was allegedly embezzled from the state investment company.

"Mr. Low is a friend of Psy, and through him met Yang Hyun-suk," a spokesman for Low said in a statement released through his US attorneys. "He was never involved in, nor aware of, any conduct of the kind alleged in the MBC 'Straight' report."

The police began the probe into suspicions that the other investor -- a Thai man who has close ties to Yang -- raped a woman last year. The Thai national, who is known as Bob and is reportedly staying in Thailand, has not responded to a police summons.