Jobs offer those with Down syndrome in Nepal dignity

Routine tasks make Pradesh Aryal happy. Gathering dirty dishes, loading them carefully into the sink and meticulously cleaning the cups and plates are among the most fulfilling experiences he has had in his 21 years.

"I have a huge responsibility at work. People here need me," said Aryal, beaming with pride.

Aryal, who has Down syndrome, has been working as a dishwasher at Coffee Express in Durbar Marg's Sherpa Mall for a year. The job gives him independence and purpose in life, but more importantly he feels included and equal to everyone else on the team.

Sherpa Mall, Durba Marg. PHOTO: Facebook/Sherpa Mall

"I feel welcomed and respected at work," he said.

Down syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of all or part of a third copy of chromosome 21. Studies estimate that around 1 in every 700 pregnancies is affected by Down syndrome. Individuals with Down syndrome tend to have mild to moderate developmental issues, along with impairments to their cognitive ability and physical growth, according to Dr. Mukesh Bhatta, a pediatrician at the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences.

"However, people with Down syndrome have the potential to work and lead independent lives," said Bhatta. "The only things they need are proper support and opportunities."

People with Down syndrome, however, face a lot of stigma and discrimination across the world when it comes to their ability to work and support themselves. Many only have mild developmental issues but are often treated as if they are completely incapable. But as Aryal demonstrates, with proper training and an opportunity to prove themselves, people with Down syndrome can be gainfully employed, providing them with not just an income but a sense of belonging.

"Although they are slow learners, they can perform well with practice," said Shila Thapa, president of the Down Syndrome Society Nepal.

According to Thapa, vocational skill training is the best way to empower people with Down syndrome.

"They often find it difficult to grasp reading and writing skills but they have a range of abilities that they can explore if given skill-based training," said Thapa.

Aryal was one of four people with Down syndrome enrolled in a three-month training programme jointly organised by Down Syndrome Society Nepal and Silver Mountain College of Hotel Management.

The objective of the programme was to provide adults with Down syndrome with housekeeping and waitressing skills. "I learned how to make beds, fold towels and clean cups on my own," said Aryal.

Ramesh KC, manager of Coffee Express, said that he feels glad he gave Aryal an opportunity to prove himself.

Coffee Express. PHOTO: Facebook/Coffee Express

"Before I met Pradesh Aryal, I had never met someone with Down syndrome," said KC. "In the beginning, it was difficult for us to understand him. However, with time, we realised that we needed to be patient and give him some time to adjust to the work environment."

According to KC, Aryal has an affectionate personality that brings joy at work. "Pradesh always has the biggest smile on his face," he said.

Neeraj Dahal, Aryal's colleague, said that new customers are often surprised to see him working at the shop, since it is rare to find people with intellectual disabilities working in Nepal. "We have provided him with an ID card, so that he doesn't have to face discrimination from the customers," said Dahal.

According to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) Article 27, people with disabilities have the right to work just like anyone else and shouldn't face any form of discrimination on the basis of their disability.