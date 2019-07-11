Jokowi dreams bigger than Dubai: Making new capital city 'the best on earth'

PHOTO: Pexels
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has revealed that he has dreams for the new capital bigger than those of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he wants the soon-to-be developed city in East Kalimantan to be "the best on earth".

While Dubai has sets its sights on becoming the world's happiest city through technological innovations by 2021, Jokowi said he envisioned the future capital of Indonesia being more than that.

"We have to dream big. While Dubai [wants to be] the happiest city on earth, our new capital city will be the best on earth, the cleanest city, the most innovative city," Jokowi said on Wednesday.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Indonesian Construction Expo, the President asserted that the new capital would not only serve as the country's administrative hub, but it would be a smart metropolis that supported the growth of innovation and green industries.

It will provide the residents of the city with the best services, environment and opportunities that can boost their life quality, ranging from world-class educational institutions and modern hospitals to high-tech centres similar to Silicon Valley, he said.

"Google Global Talent will be set up [in the new capital]. Our diaspora will return home and attract more world-class talent to live there," Jokowi said.

However, the President asserted that ─ in line with the government's focus on developing human capital ─ officials and the public in general should change their mindset and work cultures so as to be able to adapt to such new cutting-edge systems in the planned metropolis.

"Once again, we are not only going to move [to new capital], but we are also moving to a new system," Jokowi added.

Citing environmental reasons and overcrowding in Jakarta, Jokowi's administration announced in August that it would build a new capital on a 180,000-hectare site straddling North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kertanegara regencies in East Kalimantan.

The government is currently finalizing a master plan for the new capital city, with a target of starting the development ─ which is projected to cost up to Rp 466 trillion (S$45 billion) ─ by the end of next year. 

More about
INDONESIA Jokowi jakarta

TRENDING

Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Umno: &#039;Snap election&#039; next year if power transition fails
Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
E-scooters banned on footpaths: Food delivery riders meet Shanmugam to voice concerns over new rule
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
The Cathay and UK designer respond to feedback about Halloween decoration for Popek sculpture
The Cathay and UK designer respond to feedback about Halloween decoration for Popek sculpture
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt

Home Works

7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES