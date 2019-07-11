Jokowi dreams bigger than Dubai: Making new capital city 'the best on earth'

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has revealed that he has dreams for the new capital bigger than those of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he wants the soon-to-be developed city in East Kalimantan to be "the best on earth".

While Dubai has sets its sights on becoming the world's happiest city through technological innovations by 2021, Jokowi said he envisioned the future capital of Indonesia being more than that.

"We have to dream big. While Dubai [wants to be] the happiest city on earth, our new capital city will be the best on earth, the cleanest city, the most innovative city," Jokowi said on Wednesday.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the 2019 Indonesian Construction Expo, the President asserted that the new capital would not only serve as the country's administrative hub, but it would be a smart metropolis that supported the growth of innovation and green industries.

It will provide the residents of the city with the best services, environment and opportunities that can boost their life quality, ranging from world-class educational institutions and modern hospitals to high-tech centres similar to Silicon Valley, he said.

"Google Global Talent will be set up [in the new capital]. Our diaspora will return home and attract more world-class talent to live there," Jokowi said.