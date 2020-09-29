Jokowi gives committee 2 weeks to draft Covid-19 vaccination plan

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has ordered the national Covid-19 and economic recovery committee to come up with a final plan for nationwide coronavirus vaccination within the next two weeks.

“I demand that a detailed plan be ready within two weeks. [It should comprise] the commencement date, the location, who will perform [the vaccination] and who will be vaccinated,” Jokowi said during the opening of a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

He asserted the importance of creating a comprehensive plan as soon as possible. “So that whenever a vaccine is ready, we can directly carry out [vaccination] in the field."

Indonesia is currently in the process of clinical trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech in partnership with its Indonesian state-owned peer Bio Farma. The late-stage human trials involving some 1,620 volunteers were launched in August.

The Indonesian Military (TNI) has expressed its commitment to support the government regarding the medical equipment and vaccine distributions.

“I have met with [regional] chiefs of forces in many regions and asked them to be ready to continue the humanitarian operation, including duties to distribute vaccines to all regions nationwide,” TNI commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said on Sunday as quoted by tempo.co.

All military equipment from the Navy and Air Force would be available for the distribution of medical logistics nationwide, he added.

“The distribution of personal protective gear for doctors and medical workers nationwide in March was also carried out by the TNI,” national Covid-19 task force chief Doni Monardo said.

