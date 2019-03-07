Jokowi plans to hold sarong day

President Joko 'Jokowi' Widodo (left) and First Lady Iriana attend Festival Sarung Indonesia (Indonesia Sarong Festival), which was held at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on Sunday.
PHOTO: Twitter/Joko Widodo
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Mar 07, 2019

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo plans to hold a sarong day when people can wear their sarongs together.

Jokowi announced the plan when he attended the Indonesia Sarong Festival on Sunday at Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Senayan, Central Jakarta.

However, he is still contemplating how often the event would be held. "It could be once a week or once every two weeks or once a month. We'll see. We can determine the day when we should wear it and, as time goes by, we'll wear sarongs on a daily basis," Jokowi told kompas.com.

He said the sarong was part of Indonesian culture that should be appreciated by everyone as the country had sarongs in diverse patterns, colors and philosophies.

During his visit, Jokowi attempted to weave a sarong using a non-machine weaving tool after watching Syamsudin, a tenun (hand-woven fabric maker) from East Java regency, Gresik, in action.

