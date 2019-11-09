Jokowi promises 4G internet, presidential palace and jobs for Papuans

PHOTO: AFP
Gemma Holliani Cahya
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

"Next year we will start building a presidential palace in Papua," President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said on Tuesday morning in front of dozens of Papuan figures. His statement was televised live.

Around 60 Papuan figures - who visited the presidential palace to meet Jokowi and were wearing Papuan traditional headbands and colorful Papuan-style batik - applauded his promise.

Jayapura Legislative Council head Abisai Rollo was the one who suggested the idea to the President that morning. He assured Jokowi that Papuans would give him 10 hectares of land for free so the President could build his palace in Jayapura.

"Building a presidential palace in the capital city of Papua is needed, so Mr. President you will not only visit Papua but you also have an office there," Abisai said in the meeting.

Besides building a presidential palace in Papua, Jokowi also promised that by the end of this year the government would complete the development of a broadband network in the easternmost provinces in Indonesia under the Palapa Ring project.

"So there will be 4G connection in all cities across Papua," Jokowi said.

Papua is notorious for its poor internet connection.

Jokowi also promised to provide more opportunities for Papuans to work in state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

"Many Papuan students wonder where they will go after graduating from university. If they return to Papua, where will they work. And that's our big undertaking. (…) I will ask the SOEs and large companies to accept 1,000 university graduates from Papua," he said.

Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Wiranto and National Intelligence Agency (BIN) chief Gen. Budi Gunawan also attended the meeting.

It was the first meeting between Jokowi and Papuan figures after a recent incident of racial abuse against Papuan students in Surabaya, East Java, which was followed by rallies of protests in cities across Papua.

"I have to manage my time so I can visit Papua again. I will try to fly there this month, but if I can't make it this month, then I will go there in October to inaugurate the Holtekamp Bridge," the President said.

More about
INDONESIA Jokowi Joko Widodo

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Shanghai Disneyland now allows food, but not durian
Shanghai Disneyland now allows food, but not durian
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally

SERVICES