Jokowi tests negative for Covid-19 after meeting with Surakarta deputy mayor

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has announced that he tested negative for Covid-19 after meeting with Surakarta Deputy Mayor Achmad Purnomo last week, who has tested positive for the disease.

“The result came in last night and Alhamdulillah [thank God] it was negative. [First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo] also tested negative,” the President said in a video uploaded on the Presidential Secretariat’s official YouTube channel on Saturday.

Jokowi took the test upon hearing that Achmad had tested positive for Covid-19. The President met with the deputy mayor on July 16 at the State Palace in Jakarta in which, as claimed by the deputy mayor, the two discussed the development of Surakarta – the President’s hometown.

The Surakarta city secretary announced on Friday that Achmad had tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent a swab test on July 18, two days after meeting with the President. The result came back on Thursday.

Achmad is undergoing self-isolation, said Surakarta administration secretary Ahyani.

Surakarta Mayor FX Hadi Rudyatmo said he would also take a Covid-19 swab test after learning that Achmad had been infected.

In the video uploaded on Saturday, Jokowi was seen riding a bicycle. He urged the public to keep their immune systems strong by exercising regularly and consuming a healthy diet.

“Don’t forget to wear a face mask and wash your hands after every activity. Do not go into crowds and keep a safe distance [while interacting with others],” the President went on to say.