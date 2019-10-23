Jokowi under fire for failing to address human rights in inauguration speech

Human rights activists have lambasted President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for failing to address human rights issues in his inauguration speech on Sunday, pointing out that he instead focused on the country's economic development.

The 10-page speech raised concerns among activists of civil society groups who questioned Jokowi's commitment to protecting human rights, fighting corruption and improving law enforcement.

Foundation of the Indonesian Legal Aid Institute (YLBHI) director Asfinawati said neglecting to even mention the issues at such an important event showed that Jokowi did not understand the importance of them.

According to the YLBHI, human rights violations increased under Jokowi during his first term. Moreover, the organisation also noted that law enforcement institutions tasked with protecting the public instead had shown excessive force.

"The President is only focusing on economic development and tells people not to focus on process, but rather on results. This statement is dangerous since the President's speech identified the Indonesian people as nothing but a resource," Asfinawati said on Tuesday.

She also lamented that it seemed as if the government only placed its focus on developing economic infrastructure while democratic infrastructure grew weaker, being dragged down by a political system that only devoted itself to appeasing the oligarch's needs while ignoring the people's rights altogether.

"This indicates that Jokowi doesn't care about law enforcement and human rights issues," she said.