Jokowi under fire for failing to address human rights in inauguration speech

Joko "Jokowi" Widodo takes his oath of office as President for the 2019-2024 term on Sunday.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Dyaning Pangestika
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Human rights activists have lambasted President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for failing to address human rights issues in his inauguration speech on Sunday, pointing out that he instead focused on the country's economic development.

The 10-page speech raised concerns among activists of civil society groups who questioned Jokowi's commitment to protecting human rights, fighting corruption and improving law enforcement.

Foundation of the Indonesian Legal Aid Institute (YLBHI) director Asfinawati said neglecting to even mention the issues at such an important event showed that Jokowi did not understand the importance of them.

According to the YLBHI, human rights violations increased under Jokowi during his first term. Moreover, the organisation also noted that law enforcement institutions tasked with protecting the public instead had shown excessive force.

"The President is only focusing on economic development and tells people not to focus on process, but rather on results. This statement is dangerous since the President's speech identified the Indonesian people as nothing but a resource," Asfinawati said on Tuesday.

She also lamented that it seemed as if the government only placed its focus on developing economic infrastructure while democratic infrastructure grew weaker, being dragged down by a political system that only devoted itself to appeasing the oligarch's needs while ignoring the people's rights altogether.

"This indicates that Jokowi doesn't care about law enforcement and human rights issues," she said.

Director of the Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (ICJR) Anggara echoed a similar sentiment, saying that Jokowi needed to be reminded of his promises during the campaign trail when he was seeking reelection in the 2019 presidential election.

The ICJR also urged the President to not exclude human rights in dialogue about the nation's economy as the issue was important to creating a system that was conducive to economic growth.

"It is important to know that Indonesia is still weak when it comes to law enforcement implementation," Anggara said in a statement to The Jakarta Post, referring to data from the World Justice Report (WJP) in 2015 that gave Indonesia a law implementation score of 0.52, putting it in the weak category.

Moreover, economic growth could also be hampered if the President fails to prioritize law enforcement and human rights, Anggara said.

"We want to remind the President to pay full attention to human rights protection and law reform upon composing strategies to encourage the nation's economic growth," Anggara said.

He also highlighted that Jokowi made a pledge in September last year that he promised to respect and protect human rights, eradicate and prevent corruption and improve the law enforcement process.

However, Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto came to Jokowi's defence, saying that the President only delivered his brief vision for Indonesia's future.

"It's a vision that we must undergo as a nation," Hasto said as quoted by tempo.com on Monday.

More about
INDONESIA Joko Widodo human rights Politics

TRENDING

No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hailed as a &#039;hero&#039;, SG Nasi Lemak’s Leonard Teo was also involved in SharingIsCaring
Hailed as a 'hero', SG Nasi Lemak’s Leonard Teo was also involved in SharingIsCaring
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door
One key to rule them all: Device bought online can apparently unlock any car door
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
I wore slippers to work &#039;cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
I wore slippers to work 'cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Bumbling bird thief in Telok Blangah covers head but leaves face exposed
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her

SERVICES