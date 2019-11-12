Jokowi vows to settle past human rights abuse cases. But which ones?

When President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo first entered office in 2014, activists and families of victims of past rights abuses pinned their hopes on him finally bringing closure to the victims of past cases of human rights violations, as he had promised in his presidential campaign.

His first term ended without any significant progress in the settlement of the cases - much to the dismay of many - with New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) even criticising him in its 2019 World Report by saying that Jokowi had "failed to translate his rhetorical support for human rights into meaningful policies during his first term in office".

Jokowi renewed his vows to settle past rights abuse cases during his reelection campaign in April.

But now that he is serving a second term in office, many members of the public doubt whether he and his vice president, Ma'ruf Amin, are capable of resolving the cases, as shown in a recent survey by Kompas daily, which also revealed that 82.2 per cent of the population felt that past rights abuse cases should be resolved.

The National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) concluded preliminary investigations into at least 10 unsolved cases of past human rights abuses within the past five decades or so and submitted its findings them to the Attorney General's Office (AGO).

In observance of this year's International Human Rights Day, which fell on Dec. 10, here is a list of 10 decades old cases for which human rights activists and families of victims continue to demand justice.

1965 TRAGEDY

A dark history -- Maj. Gen. Soeharto briefs members of the Army’s Special Forces (RPKAD, now Kopassus) prior to the removal of the bodies of the Army generals who were murdered during an alleged coup attempt on Sept. 30, 1965, which was blamed on the now defunct Indonesian Communist Party (PKI). PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

On Sept. 30, 1965, six Army generals were kidnapped, murdered and buried in Lubang Buaya, Jakarta.

The now-defunct Indonesian Communist Party (PKI) was blamed for what was called a failed coup attempt.

An Army special battalion quickly took control and detained PKI leaders, leading to what many describe as the systematic killing of PKI members and sympathizers across the country from late 1965 until 1966, which reportedly led to the death of approximately 500,000 people.

The International People's Tribunal on the 1965 Crimes Against Humanity (IPT 1965) in The Hague, the Netherlands, concluded in 2016 that the Indonesian government had committed acts of genocide - according to the 1948 International Genocide Convention - during the 1965 massacre and oppression that followed the events of Sept. 30, 1965.

In a historic move to address the 1965 tragedy - which remains a highly sensitive topic in the country - the government for the first time organised in April 2016 a symposium to discuss the massacre and strive for reconciliation for the dark past.

The symposium, however, ended with an arguably insignificant outcome for the families of victims of the 1965 tragedy.

Then-chief security minister Luhut Pandjaitan said the government would not apologise to the victims and survivors of the 1965 purge.

1982-1985 MYSTERIOUS SHOOTING (PETRUS)

A series of penembakan misterius (mysterious shootings, Petrus) started in August 1982 and was suspected of being a means to reduce the crime rate.

During 1982 and 1985, repeat offenders, gang members and unemployed youths suspected of being involved in violent crimes became victims of extrajudicial killings.