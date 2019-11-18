Jokowi welcomes third grandchild, girl named La Lembah Manah

The daughter-in-law of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Selvi Ananda, gave birth to her second child at the PKU Muhammadiyah Hospital in Surakarta on Friday afternoon, the third grandchild in the First Family.
"Thank God she was born safely. The birth went very smooth," Jokowi's eldest son and Selvi's husband, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, said in a press conference on Friday evening.
The baby, who was delivered through a cesarean section, weighs 2.92 kilograms and is 46.5 centimeters in length.
Accompanied by Iriana, Gibran expressed his thanks to the team of doctors and also to Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto, who was also in attendance with the presidential team of doctors.
Gibran named his second child La Lembah Manah, which means "humble" in Javanese.
She is the little sister of Jokowi's first grandson, the 3-year-old Jan Ethes Srinarendra, who became popular because of his regular presence at many of Jokowi's activities.
Jokowi and Iriana also have a 1-year-old granddaughter, Sedah Mirah, from their second daughter, Kahiyang Ayu.
Iriana, who waited in the hospital during the operation, told the press that even though it was her third grandchild, she remained nervous. "I was anxious. I waited along with Selvi's mother who was also worried, but I feel so relieved now," the First Lady said. Soffin Arfian, one of the physicians who was involved in the delivery, said the operation went smoothly and took about one hour. Selvi is to undergo post-op care for the next three days. "Both the mother and the child are healthy," Soffin said. President Jokowi arrived at the hospital at 8:12 p.m. on Friday after spending most of the day in Lampung where he made an impromptu visit to the Abdul Moeloek regional hospital in Bandar Lampung and also inaugurated 189.2-km Terbanggi Besar-Kayu Kayu Agung toll road, which is part of the expanding trans-Sumatra highway.
